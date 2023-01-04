Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Lowered to “Equal Weight” at Barclays

Barclays cut shares of Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $33.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $40.00.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $66.00 to $46.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Ally Financial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, S&P Equity Research set a $29.50 price objective on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ally Financial presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.36.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

Ally Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:ALLY opened at $24.42 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.08. The company has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Ally Financial has a 52 week low of $22.34 and a 52 week high of $53.83.

Ally Financial Announces Dividend

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 19.51% and a net margin of 24.78%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ally Financial will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Marjorie Magner bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.43 per share, for a total transaction of $54,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,525,190.29. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Ally Financial by 28.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 456,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,839,000 after purchasing an additional 101,997 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Ally Financial by 25.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 84,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after purchasing an additional 17,165 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $242,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Ally Financial by 7.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 26,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. 90.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ally Financial

(Get Rating)

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.