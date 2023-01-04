Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Price Target Lowered to $20.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an underweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

ALLY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Ally Financial from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Ally Financial from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Ally Financial from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Ally Financial from $47.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Ally Financial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.36.

Ally Financial Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of ALLY stock opened at $24.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. Ally Financial has a fifty-two week low of $22.34 and a fifty-two week high of $53.83.

Ally Financial Dividend Announcement

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 19.51% and a net margin of 24.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Ally Financial will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ally Financial news, Director Marjorie Magner acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.43 per share, with a total value of $54,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,603 shares in the company, valued at $1,525,190.29. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,034,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,632,000 after buying an additional 261,424 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,157,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,219,000 after purchasing an additional 65,331 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 44,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $398,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 533,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,850,000 after purchasing an additional 15,336 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

