ALPEK (OTCMKTS:ALPKF) Downgraded by Scotiabank to “Sector Perform”

Scotiabank lowered shares of ALPEK (OTCMKTS:ALPKF – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

ALPEK Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ALPKF opened at $1.35 on Tuesday. ALPEK has a 1 year low of $1.35 and a 1 year high of $1.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.26.

Get ALPEK alerts:

About ALPEK

(Get Rating)

Read More

Alpek, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a petrochemical company in Mexico, the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Argentina, Brazil, and Chile. It operates in two segments, Polyester, and Plastics and Chemicals. The Polyester segment produces purified terephthalic acid for use as a raw material in polyethylene terephthalate (PET) and polyester fibers; PET, a plastic resin for use in the beverage bottles, food containers, and consumer good packaging applications; and recycled PET for use in new bottles and containers, strapping and packing supplies, and fibers for clothing and carpet.

Receive News & Ratings for ALPEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALPEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.