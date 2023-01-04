ALPEK (OTCMKTS:ALPKF) Downgraded by Scotiabank to “Sector Perform”

Scotiabank lowered shares of ALPEK (OTCMKTS:ALPKF – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
ALPEK Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:ALPKF opened at $1.35 on Tuesday. ALPEK has a 1 year low of $1.35 and a 1 year high of $1.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.26.
About ALPEK
