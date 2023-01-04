Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Purchased by Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 2,437.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,326 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,579 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Totem Point Management LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Totem Point Management LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,857,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Somerville Kurt F raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 10.3% during the first quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 118 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth $2,564,000. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 53.2% in the first quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 144 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its stake in Alphabet by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 3,370 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,412,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $1,992,719.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,872,965.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 800,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $13,600,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 11,522,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,878,216. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $1,992,719.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,872,965.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 1,461,702 shares of company stock valued at $36,999,217 and have sold 189,889 shares valued at $8,486,706. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $89.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 trillion, a PE ratio of 17.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.08. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.45 and a 1-year high of $152.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $93.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.96.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $69.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.67 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GOOG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $128.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 price target on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $143.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $115.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.43.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

