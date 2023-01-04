Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.86.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Alphatec from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Alphatec in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Alphatec from $13.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Alphatec in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Alphatec from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ ATEC opened at $11.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.32 and a 200-day moving average of $8.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.68 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.74. Alphatec has a 12 month low of $5.73 and a 12 month high of $13.65.

Alphatec ( NASDAQ:ATEC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical technology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.03). Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 575.45% and a negative net margin of 49.34%. The firm had revenue of $89.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.07 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alphatec will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director James L. L Tullis sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.59, for a total value of $529,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 497,974 shares in the company, valued at $5,273,544.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director James L. L. Tullis sold 50,000 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.59, for a total value of $529,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 497,974 shares in the company, valued at $5,273,544.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David Sponsel sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total value of $92,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 566,690 shares in the company, valued at $5,241,882.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $720,800. 33.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 0.6% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,595,229 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $10,433,000 after buying an additional 10,221 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC raised its position in shares of Alphatec by 102.9% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 21,942 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 11,126 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alphatec by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 93,001 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 13,744 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Alphatec by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 348,547 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,008,000 after purchasing an additional 131,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC raised its position in shares of Alphatec by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 1,633,034 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $10,680,000 after purchasing an additional 442,021 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.59% of the company’s stock.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform designed to reduce the risk of intraoperative nerve injury; Sigma transforaminal lumbar interbody fusion pedicle-based access system that provides direct visualization of anatomical landmarks; Sigma PTP Access and Patient Positioning System; squadron lateral retractor designed to maximize patient outcomes; Invictus Spinal Fixation System, a thoracolumbar fixation system to treat a range of pathologies; and Invictus MIS SingleStep System that provides minimally invasive pedicle screw placement.

