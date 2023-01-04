Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) Short Interest Up 6.4% in December

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPNGet Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,340,000 shares, an increase of 6.4% from the November 30th total of 2,200,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 127,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 18.4 days.

Alpine Immune Sciences stock opened at $7.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.88 million, a P/E ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 1.28. Alpine Immune Sciences has a 1 year low of $4.82 and a 1 year high of $14.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.36 and a 200-day moving average of $7.41.

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPNGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $8.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.43 million. Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative return on equity of 41.76% and a negative net margin of 169.92%. Research analysts anticipate that Alpine Immune Sciences will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALPN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,947 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 28,316 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 9,290 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 707,598 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,347,000 after purchasing an additional 9,844 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,417 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,546,000.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Alpine Immune Sciences to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Alpine Immune Sciences in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Alpine Immune Sciences from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Alpine Immune Sciences from $21.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th.

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune/inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its product pipeline includes ALPN-101, an inducible T cell costimulator (ICOS)/cluster of differentiation 28 (CD28) antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; ALPN-202, a conditional CD28 costimulator and dual checkpoint inhibitor for the treatment of cancer; and ALPN-303, a dual B cell cytokine antagonist for the treatment of B cell-mediated inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.

