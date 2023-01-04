Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) Short Interest Up 6.4% in December

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,340,000 shares, an increase of 6.4% from the November 30th total of 2,200,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 127,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 18.4 days.

Alpine Immune Sciences Trading Up 1.1 %

Alpine Immune Sciences stock opened at $7.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.88 million, a P/E ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 1.28. Alpine Immune Sciences has a 1 year low of $4.82 and a 1 year high of $14.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.36 and a 200-day moving average of $7.41.

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $8.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.43 million. Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative return on equity of 41.76% and a negative net margin of 169.92%. Research analysts anticipate that Alpine Immune Sciences will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alpine Immune Sciences

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALPN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,947 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 28,316 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 9,290 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 707,598 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,347,000 after purchasing an additional 9,844 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,417 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,546,000.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Alpine Immune Sciences to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Alpine Immune Sciences in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Alpine Immune Sciences from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Alpine Immune Sciences from $21.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th.

About Alpine Immune Sciences

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune/inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its product pipeline includes ALPN-101, an inducible T cell costimulator (ICOS)/cluster of differentiation 28 (CD28) antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; ALPN-202, a conditional CD28 costimulator and dual checkpoint inhibitor for the treatment of cancer; and ALPN-303, a dual B cell cytokine antagonist for the treatment of B cell-mediated inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.

