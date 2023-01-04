ALPS O’Shares Europe Quality Dividend ETF (BATS:OEUR) Trading 0.9% Higher

ALPS O’Shares Europe Quality Dividend ETF (BATS:OEUR – Get Rating) shares traded up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $23.85 and last traded at $23.85. 1,467 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $23.63.
ALPS O’Shares Europe Quality Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.9 %
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.61.
