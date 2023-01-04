Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by WCM Investment Management LLC

WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 14,798.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,191,228 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,169,808 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 1.3% of WCM Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $366,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 4.1% in the third quarter. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,998,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 22,763 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after buying an additional 2,666 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC now owns 7,573 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,266 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $118.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Tigress Financial reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $232.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.65.

Amazon.com Trading Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $85.82 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.69 and a 1-year high of $171.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $875.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.88.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The company had revenue of $127.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $35,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,505,090. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $35,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,505,090. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 15,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.10, for a total value of $1,627,639.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 522,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,844,078.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 302,948 shares of company stock worth $11,038,422. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.