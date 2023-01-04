Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Domani Wealth LLC

Domani Wealth LLC lessened its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,676 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 204 shares during the period. Domani Wealth LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LRT Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at about $939,000. Bellecapital International Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,993.8% in the second quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 70,644 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $7,503,000 after purchasing an additional 67,270 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.1% in the first quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,993 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $13,017,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2,027.5% in the second quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 160,326 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $17,028,000 after purchasing an additional 152,790 shares during the period. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% in the third quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 1,526,940 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $172,544,000 after purchasing an additional 15,640 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Trading Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $85.82 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.88. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.69 and a 52 week high of $171.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $875.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.77, a PEG ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $127.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.47 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.20, for a total value of $58,344.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 113,640 shares in the company, valued at $12,750,408. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $329,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $11,259,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.20, for a total transaction of $58,344.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 113,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,750,408. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 302,948 shares of company stock worth $11,038,422. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Tigress Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $232.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.65.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

