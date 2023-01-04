AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Given New $4.50 Price Target at B. Riley

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by B. Riley from $7.50 to $4.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

AMC has been the subject of several other research reports. MKM Partners decreased their price target on AMC Entertainment to $0.50 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on AMC Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on AMC Entertainment from $1.20 to $1.10 in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Reduce and an average price target of $3.12.

Shares of NYSE:AMC opened at $3.93 on Tuesday. AMC Entertainment has a twelve month low of $3.81 and a twelve month high of $34.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.13 and its 200-day moving average is $6.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 1.77.

AMC Entertainment ( NYSE:AMC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $968.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $967.00 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that AMC Entertainment will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,270,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682,299 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,321,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,431,000 after acquiring an additional 428,358 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,393,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,012,000 after acquiring an additional 107,221 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 225.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,824,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,806,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,032,000 after purchasing an additional 29,321 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.14% of the company’s stock.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. As of March 1, 2022, it operated approximately 950 theatres and 10,600 screens. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

