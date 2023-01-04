American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Price Target Lowered to $15.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded American Eagle Outfitters from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters to $23.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.31.

Shares of AEO stock opened at $14.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 24.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.82 and a 200-day moving average of $12.26. American Eagle Outfitters has a one year low of $9.46 and a one year high of $25.90.

American Eagle Outfitters ( NYSE:AEO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.19. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 2.42%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. American Eagle Outfitters’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEO. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. bought a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. QVIDTVM Management LLC bought a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,139 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

