American Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

American Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 41,584 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $5,747,000. Apple comprises about 1.0% of American Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AAPL. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Apple by 5,935.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 233,803 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 229,929 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 18,263.5% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,457,053 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7,416,445 shares during the last quarter. Spence Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ramsey Quantitative Systems acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AAPL shares. Bank Of America (Bofa) lowered Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $189.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. UBS Group set a $180.00 price target on Apple in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Apple from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Fundamental Research boosted their target price on Apple to $168.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $170.00 target price on Apple in a report on Monday, September 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.31.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $125.07 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.17 and a twelve month high of $182.94. The company has a market cap of $1.99 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.72.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.03. Apple had a return on equity of 160.90% and a net margin of 25.31%. The business had revenue of $90.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 15.06%.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total value of $1,147,149.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,414,510.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total value of $1,147,149.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,414,510.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $3,004,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,685,423.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 204,552 shares of company stock valued at $31,645,123 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

