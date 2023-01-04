American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Stock Rating Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a $32.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior target price of $38.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.53% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AMH. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Raymond James downgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price (down from $47.00) on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Evercore ISI downgraded American Homes 4 Rent from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Homes 4 Rent has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.66.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

American Homes 4 Rent Price Performance

AMH stock opened at $29.76 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a PE ratio of 49.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.60. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12-month low of $29.31 and a 12-month high of $43.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Homes 4 Rent

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Homes 4 Rent

In related news, Director Douglas N. Benham bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.55 per share, for a total transaction of $90,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $497,678.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director Douglas N. Benham acquired 4,000 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.55 per share, for a total transaction of $90,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $497,678.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Matthew J. Hart sold 6,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total value of $218,665.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,079,649.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 6.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMH. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 86.2% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 696.7% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the third quarter valued at $36,000. 84.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Homes 4 Rent

(Get Rating)

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.