AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Shares Acquired by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,534 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 146 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. United Bank increased its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 16.6% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 3,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 32.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,472 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 7.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the first quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 29.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AmerisourceBergen Stock Performance

Shares of AmerisourceBergen stock opened at $164.29 on Wednesday. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 52 week low of $127.94 and a 52 week high of $174.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.70. The firm has a market cap of $33.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.99.

AmerisourceBergen Increases Dividend

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.02. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 444.46% and a net margin of 0.71%. The firm had revenue of $61.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.39 EPS. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.485 per share. This is a positive change from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $188.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on AmerisourceBergen in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Cowen dropped their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AmerisourceBergen presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 2,218 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total transaction of $375,374.32. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,385,984.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other AmerisourceBergen news, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 2,218 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total value of $375,374.32. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,385,984.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.72, for a total value of $1,626,945.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,077,826.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,280,513 shares of company stock valued at $3,043,791,872. Corporate insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. Its U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

