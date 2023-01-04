Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Given New $285.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $250.00 to $285.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Amgen from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Amgen from $256.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated an underperform rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Amgen from $297.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $253.67.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $261.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $139.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $276.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $254.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.68. Amgen has a 52 week low of $214.39 and a 52 week high of $296.67.

Amgen Increases Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $4.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. Amgen had a return on equity of 287.23% and a net margin of 25.96%. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amgen will post 17.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $2.13 per share. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.94. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.23%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total transaction of $159,979.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,009 shares in the company, valued at $3,818,661.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Amgen by 3.0% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,235 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter valued at $863,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,742,000. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp raised its position in shares of Amgen by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 2,959 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,618,000. 75.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amgen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.