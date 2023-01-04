Amica Mutual Insurance Co. Has $8.12 Million Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Amica Mutual Insurance Co. raised its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,527 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up 1.2% of Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $8,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First National Corp MA ADV increased its position in Chevron by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 3,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.6% in the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 22,853 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,283,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Chevron by 10.0% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,903 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. WP Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.3% during the third quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 20,285 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,914,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First City Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Chevron by 7.1% during the third quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,491 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,082,000 after buying an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CVX. Raymond James upped their price target on Chevron from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Chevron from $206.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Cowen raised their target price on Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Barclays raised their price objective on Chevron from $196.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Chevron from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.60.

Chevron Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $173.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $336.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $178.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.68. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $119.66 and a 52-week high of $189.68.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.54. Chevron had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 14.36%. The company had revenue of $66.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.96 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 19.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chevron news, Director Alice P. Gast sold 2,706 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.44, for a total transaction of $485,564.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,941,220.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Chevron news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 55,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.09, for a total value of $10,250,284.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alice P. Gast sold 2,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.44, for a total transaction of $485,564.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,964 shares in the company, valued at $3,941,220.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 293,563 shares of company stock valued at $53,186,421. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

