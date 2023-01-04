Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX) versus Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) Financial Review

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE – Get Rating) and Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Concert Pharmaceuticals and Amylyx Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Concert Pharmaceuticals N/A -109.43% -76.65% Amylyx Pharmaceuticals N/A -172.54% -93.56%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

70.6% of Concert Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.6% of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 11.3% of Concert Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.7% of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Concert Pharmaceuticals $32.58 million 8.80 -$80.05 million ($3.21) -1.86 Amylyx Pharmaceuticals $280,000.00 8,513.90 -$87.93 million N/A N/A

This table compares Concert Pharmaceuticals and Amylyx Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Concert Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Amylyx Pharmaceuticals.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Concert Pharmaceuticals and Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Concert Pharmaceuticals 0 0 3 0 3.00 Amylyx Pharmaceuticals 0 1 4 0 2.80

Concert Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus price target of $19.67, indicating a potential upside of 228.87%. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $47.75, indicating a potential upside of 32.71%. Given Concert Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Concert Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Amylyx Pharmaceuticals.

Summary

Concert Pharmaceuticals beats Amylyx Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Concert Pharmaceuticals

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company that develops novel small molecule drugs for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CTP-543, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of alopecia areata, a serious autoimmune dermatological condition. It has strategic collaborations with Avanir Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Cipla Technologies; and Processa Pharmaceuticals. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

About Amylyx Pharmaceuticals

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapeutics for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and other neurodegenerative diseases. The company's product pipeline includes AMX0035, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. It is also developing AMX0035 for other neurodegenerative diseases. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

