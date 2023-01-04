Analyzing Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) & Denbury (NYSE:DEN)

Denbury (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) and Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Denbury and Birchcliff Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Denbury 31.01% 26.43% 15.87% Birchcliff Energy 52.78% 32.71% 22.59%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Denbury and Birchcliff Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Denbury $1.26 billion 3.24 $56.00 million $9.66 8.46 Birchcliff Energy $743.90 million 2.17 $251.08 million $1.96 3.10

Analyst Ratings

Birchcliff Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Denbury. Birchcliff Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Denbury, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of recent ratings for Denbury and Birchcliff Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Denbury 1 0 7 0 2.75 Birchcliff Energy 0 0 2 0 3.00

Denbury presently has a consensus price target of $104.43, suggesting a potential upside of 27.74%. Birchcliff Energy has a consensus price target of $13.22, suggesting a potential upside of 117.77%. Given Birchcliff Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Birchcliff Energy is more favorable than Denbury.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.5% of Birchcliff Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of Denbury shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of Birchcliff Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Denbury has a beta of 2.67, meaning that its share price is 167% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Birchcliff Energy has a beta of 1.03, meaning that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Birchcliff Energy beats Denbury on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Denbury

Denbury Inc., an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region. As of February 24, 2022, it had 192 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves. The company was formerly known as Denbury Resources Inc. and changed its name to Denbury Inc. in September 2020. Denbury Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

About Birchcliff Energy

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play located approximately 95 km northwest of Grande Prairie, Alberta. Its asset portfolio also includes various other properties, including the Elmworth and Progress areas of Alberta. As of December 31, 2021, the company had interests in various gas plants, oil batteries, compressors, facilities, and infrastructure; and 200,712 net acres of undeveloped land, as well as proved plus probable reserves of 1,022 million barrels of oil equivalent. Birchcliff Energy Ltd. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

