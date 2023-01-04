Analyzing Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV) & FaZe (NASDAQ:FAZE)

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV – Get Rating) and FaZe (NASDAQ:FAZE – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

6.6% of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.0% of FaZe shares are held by institutional investors. 48.4% of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment alerts:

Risk and Volatility

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment has a beta of 0.96, indicating that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FaZe has a beta of -0.15, indicating that its share price is 115% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment 0 0 1 0 3.00 FaZe 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment and FaZe, as reported by MarketBeat.

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment currently has a consensus target price of $132.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,517.65%. Given Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment is more favorable than FaZe.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment and FaZe’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment $10.77 million 3.88 -$92.41 million ($2.64) -3.09 FaZe N/A N/A -$6.87 million N/A N/A

FaZe has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment.

Profitability

This table compares Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment and FaZe’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment -113.17% -9.68% -5.46% FaZe N/A -1,356.89% -80.12%

Summary

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment beats FaZe on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment

(Get Rating)

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company, a resort and entertainment company, doing business as the Pro Football Hall of Fame. It owns the premier sports, entertainment, and media enterprise surrounding the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Canton, Ohio. Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company is a subsidiary of Industrial Realty Group, LLC.

About FaZe

(Get Rating)

FaZe Holdings Inc. operates lifestyle and media platform in gaming and youth culture. The company produces content, designs merchandise and consumer products, and creates advertising and sponsorship programs for brands reaching approximately 500 million fans across social platforms. It delivers various entertainment spanning video blogs, lifestyle and branded content, gaming highlights, and live streams of competitive gaming tournaments. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.