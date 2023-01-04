Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Lowered to “Market Perform” at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Anglo American from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,165 ($38.13) to GBX 2,720 ($32.77) in a report on Monday, December 12th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,000 ($36.14) to GBX 2,700 ($32.53) in a report on Monday, December 12th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Anglo American from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,400 ($40.96) to GBX 3,500 ($42.17) in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Anglo American currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3,480.00.

Anglo American Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:NGLOY opened at $19.54 on Tuesday. Anglo American has a fifty-two week low of $13.72 and a fifty-two week high of $27.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.32.

Anglo American Company Profile

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

