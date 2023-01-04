Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Lowered to “Market Perform” at Sanford C. Bernstein

Posted by on Jan 4th, 2023

Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOYGet Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Anglo American from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,165 ($38.13) to GBX 2,720 ($32.77) in a report on Monday, December 12th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,000 ($36.14) to GBX 2,700 ($32.53) in a report on Monday, December 12th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Anglo American from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,400 ($40.96) to GBX 3,500 ($42.17) in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Anglo American currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3,480.00.

Anglo American Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:NGLOY opened at $19.54 on Tuesday. Anglo American has a fifty-two week low of $13.72 and a fifty-two week high of $27.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.32.

Anglo American Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY)

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.