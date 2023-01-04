Annapolis Financial Services LLC Boosts Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 64.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 914 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. G&S Capital LLC grew its position in Chevron by 5.3% during the third quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 15,922 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC grew its position in Chevron by 2.4% during the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 2,879 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Capital City Trust Co. FL grew its position in Chevron by 1.2% during the third quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 38,978 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,600,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in Chevron by 5.2% during the third quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 20,997 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Finally, Motive Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the third quarter worth about $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 55,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.09, for a total transaction of $10,250,284.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 55,380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.09, for a total value of $10,250,284.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $5,830,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 293,563 shares of company stock valued at $53,186,421. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Chevron Trading Down 3.1 %

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. HSBC boosted their price objective on Chevron to $187.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Cowen boosted their price objective on Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Chevron from $155.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Chevron from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Chevron from $206.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.60.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $173.99 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $178.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.68. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $119.66 and a 52-week high of $189.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $336.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $66.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.44 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 14.36%. The business’s revenue was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 19.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.31%.

Chevron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

