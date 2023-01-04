Annapolis Financial Services LLC Grows Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,572 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cardinal Capital Management increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 113,459 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC now owns 5,445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 4,556 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Financial purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Motive Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 70.9% during the 3rd quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors now owns 4,187 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 1,737 shares in the last quarter. 57.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.47, for a total transaction of $276,175.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at $2,801,850.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 3.4 %

NYSE:XOM opened at $106.51 on Wednesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $64.10 and a twelve month high of $114.66. The company has a market cap of $438.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $112.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 12.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.82 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, HSBC raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil to $111.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.52.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

