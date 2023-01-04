Annex Advisory Services LLC Cuts Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Annex Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,006 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PG. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 5.7% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,842,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 3.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 726,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,158,000 after buying an additional 24,454 shares in the last quarter. 62.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE:PG opened at $151.57 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $145.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $122.18 and a 12 month high of $165.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $361.57 billion, a PE ratio of 26.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.42.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.66% and a net margin of 18.11%. The company had revenue of $20.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st were given a dividend of $0.9133 per share. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 63.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PG shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $149.00 to $164.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, November 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $156.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.36.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In other news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 33,968 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total transaction of $4,668,561.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,358,785.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,922 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $1,438,690.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,785,240. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 33,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total value of $4,668,561.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,358,785.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,812 shares of company stock valued at $8,190,363. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

