Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Apollo Global Management to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. UBS Group cut their target price on Apollo Global Management from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. TheStreet cut Apollo Global Management from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $74.27.

Shares of APO stock opened at $62.81 on Tuesday. Apollo Global Management has a 1 year low of $45.62 and a 1 year high of $74.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.83. The company has a market cap of $35.95 billion, a PE ratio of -11.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.72.

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $670.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $621.08 million. Apollo Global Management had a positive return on equity of 64.38% and a negative net margin of 48.54%. Research analysts predict that Apollo Global Management will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -28.37%.

In other news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.88, for a total transaction of $1,297,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 431,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,994,811.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Apollo Global Management by 7,183.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management in the 3rd quarter worth $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.98% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

