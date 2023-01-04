Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC

Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,300 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 89 shares during the period. Apple makes up 0.6% of Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AAPL. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 8.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 123,534,393 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $16,889,649,000 after buying an additional 9,411,018 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 31.7% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 38,903,911 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,793,041,000 after buying an additional 9,354,484 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $221,753,959,000 after buying an additional 8,734,393 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 12.1% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 80,467,043 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $11,001,469,000 after buying an additional 8,716,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 13.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,060,708 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $12,407,910,000 after buying an additional 8,230,300 shares during the last quarter. 57.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AAPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $184.00 price target on Apple in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Apple from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Fundamental Research increased their price target on Apple to $168.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on Apple in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $174.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Apple Price Performance

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $3,004,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,685,423.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $3,004,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,685,423.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total value of $1,147,149.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,414,510.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 204,552 shares of company stock valued at $31,645,123 over the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AAPL stock opened at $125.07 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $141.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.24. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.17 and a 52-week high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $90.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.77 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 160.90% and a net margin of 25.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.06%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

See Also

