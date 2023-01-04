Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Retirement Solution Inc.

Retirement Solution Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,740 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 285 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 1.9% of Retirement Solution Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Retirement Solution Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 5,935.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 233,803 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 229,929 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 18,263.5% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,457,053 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 7,416,445 shares during the period. Spence Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Ramsey Quantitative Systems acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 57.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on AAPL. Credit Suisse Group set a $184.00 price target on Apple in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Apple from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $170.00 price objective on Apple in a research note on Monday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $139.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Apple from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.31.

Insider Activity at Apple

Apple Price Performance

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total value of $1,147,149.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at $19,414,510.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total transaction of $1,147,149.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at $19,414,510.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $3,004,144.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,685,423.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 204,552 shares of company stock worth $31,645,123. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $125.07 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.17 and a twelve month high of $182.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.47, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $141.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.72.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.03. Apple had a return on equity of 160.90% and a net margin of 25.31%. The firm had revenue of $90.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.06%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Further Reading

