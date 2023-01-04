Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) PT Set at $184.00 by Credit Suisse Group

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) has been given a $184.00 target price by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 47.12% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $174.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $139.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.31.

Apple Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of AAPL opened at $125.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $141.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.72. Apple has a fifty-two week low of $124.17 and a fifty-two week high of $182.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Insider Activity

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.03. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.90%. The business had revenue of $90.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Apple will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total value of $1,147,149.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,414,510.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $3,004,144.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,685,423.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total transaction of $1,147,149.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at $19,414,510.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 204,552 shares of company stock valued at $31,645,123. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Apple

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Robinson Value Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 75.4% in the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 249 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 5,935.2% in the second quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 233,803 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 229,929 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 18,263.5% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,457,053 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7,416,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spence Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 57.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Articles

