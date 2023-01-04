Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,744 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 538 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for approximately 1.6% of Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Win Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 61.2% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 316 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 80.6% during the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 336 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the second quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the second quarter worth about $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $5,830,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $5,830,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 55,380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.09, for a total value of $10,250,284.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 293,563 shares of company stock valued at $53,186,421 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $173.99 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $178.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.68. The stock has a market cap of $336.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.18. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $119.66 and a 52-week high of $189.68.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $66.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.44 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 14.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.96 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 19.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.31%.

CVX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Chevron from $196.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Chevron in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC boosted their price target on Chevron to $187.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Chevron from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.60.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

