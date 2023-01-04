Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) Price Target Raised to $116.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $114.00 to $116.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

ADM has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group started coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a buy rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised Archer-Daniels-Midland from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $96.70.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $89.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.69. The company has a market cap of $49.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a 1 year low of $65.64 and a 1 year high of $98.88.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.44. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 17.75% and a net margin of 4.16%. The company had revenue of $24.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland will post 7.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Archer-Daniels-Midland

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 26,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.64, for a total value of $2,426,982.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 284,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,401,195.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 26,198 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.64, for a total transaction of $2,426,982.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 284,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,401,195.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 300,000 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total value of $28,014,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,551,185.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 352,396 shares of company stock valued at $32,972,495 in the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Archer-Daniels-Midland

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 299,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,228,000 after buying an additional 32,336 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire raised its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 140.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 220,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,859,000 after purchasing an additional 40,567 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 51,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,978,000 after purchasing an additional 2,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.