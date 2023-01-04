Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) Short Interest Update

Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 691,700 shares, an increase of 14.1% from the November 30th total of 606,300 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 225,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arcosa

In other Arcosa news, CFO Gail M. Peck sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.73, for a total value of $499,205.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,913,129.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Arcosa news, CFO Gail M. Peck sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.73, for a total value of $499,205.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,575 shares in the company, valued at $1,913,129.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bryan Stevenson sold 4,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.96, for a total value of $289,104.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,461,171.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,488 shares of company stock valued at $1,139,069. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Arcosa

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in shares of Arcosa by 1.0% during the third quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 19,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Arcosa by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Arcosa by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Arcosa by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 59,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,740,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Arcosa by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 44,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

Arcosa Stock Performance

NYSE:ACA opened at $54.01 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Arcosa has a 12-month low of $43.42 and a 12-month high of $65.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.35 and a beta of 0.54.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. Arcosa had a return on equity of 5.77% and a net margin of 4.43%. The firm had revenue of $603.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $580.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Arcosa will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arcosa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Stephens cut Arcosa from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

About Arcosa

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, energy, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment offers natural and recycled aggregates; specialty materials; and trench shields and shoring products for residential and non-residential construction, agriculture, specialty building products, as well as for infrastructure related projects.

