Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.60.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ARQT. Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of ARQT stock opened at $14.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 13.27 and a current ratio of 13.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $899.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 0.49. Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a one year low of $13.37 and a one year high of $27.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.09.

Insider Activity

Arcutis Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:ARQT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.89) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.54) by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $0.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Arcutis Biotherapeutics will post -5.97 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Masaru Matsuda sold 1,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total value of $31,286.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,535 shares in the company, valued at $355,341.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 4,720 shares of company stock worth $85,857 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Arcutis Biotherapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $162,443,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 136.7% during the 2nd quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 177,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,792,000 after buying an additional 102,767 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,712,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,357,000 after acquiring an additional 155,087 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 11,700 shares during the last quarter.

About Arcutis Biotherapeutics

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

Featured Stories

