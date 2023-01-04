Ares Strategic Mining (OTCMKTS:ARSMF) Shares Down 1.1%

Ares Strategic Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARSMF – Get Rating)’s share price was down 1.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as 0.17 and last traded at 0.17. Approximately 138,300 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 10% from the average daily volume of 125,363 shares. The stock had previously closed at 0.18.

Ares Strategic Mining Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is 0.19 and its 200-day moving average is 0.22.

Ares Strategic Mining Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ares Strategic Mining Inc, a junior natural resource mining company, acquires and explores for fluorspar properties. It focuses on the exploitation, production, and supply of metspar and acidspar. The company holds 100% interest in the Lost Sheep Fluoride Mine that consists of 67 claims covering an area of approximately 1,447 acres located in western Utah, the United States; and the Liard Fluorspar property, which includes 14 claims located in British Columbia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Strategic Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Strategic Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.