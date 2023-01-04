Aries I Acquisition (NASDAQ:RAM) Trading 0.4% Higher

Aries I Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:RAM – Get Rating) traded up 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.33 and last traded at $10.32. 34,737 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 30% from the average session volume of 26,687 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.28.

Aries I Acquisition Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.26.

Aries I Acquisition (NASDAQ:RAM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Aries I Acquisition

About Aries I Acquisition

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aries I Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $82,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Aries I Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $115,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Aries I Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $160,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Aries I Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $156,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aries I Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.73% of the company’s stock.

Aries I Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

