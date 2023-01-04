Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $94.86.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $112.00 to $113.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $95.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Zelman & Associates lowered shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st.

Armstrong World Industries Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE AWI opened at $69.53 on Wednesday. Armstrong World Industries has a 52-week low of $66.86 and a 52-week high of $117.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $73.23 and a 200-day moving average of $79.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 16.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Armstrong World Industries Increases Dividend

Armstrong World Industries ( NYSE:AWI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.11). Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 42.46%. The company had revenue of $325.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Armstrong World Industries will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd were issued a $0.254 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 2nd. This is a boost from Armstrong World Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.40%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Victor Grizzle sold 25,689 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.83, for a total value of $1,768,173.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 332,435 shares in the company, valued at $22,881,501.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Armstrong World Industries

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 402.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 367 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,029 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $97,000.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

