ARS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPRY) Now Covered by Analysts at William Blair

William Blair started coverage on shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPRY – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, SVB Leerink began coverage on ARS Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ:SPRY opened at $8.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $303.61 million, a P/E ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 0.19. ARS Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.80 and a twelve month high of $9.17.

In other news, CFO Kathleen D. Scott acquired 8,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.24 per share, with a total value of $51,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,480. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 34.40% of the company’s stock.

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops ARS-1, a novel intranasal epinephrine spray with absorption technology for patients and their families at-risk of severe allergic reactions to food, medications, and insect bites. Its product includes Neffy, a low-dose intranasal epinephrine nasal spray. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in San Diego, California.

