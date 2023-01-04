ARS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPRY) Now Covered by Analysts at William Blair

William Blair started coverage on shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPRY – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.
Separately, SVB Leerink began coverage on ARS Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company.
ARS Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.3 %
NASDAQ:SPRY opened at $8.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $303.61 million, a P/E ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 0.19. ARS Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.80 and a twelve month high of $9.17.
About ARS Pharmaceuticals
ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops ARS-1, a novel intranasal epinephrine spray with absorption technology for patients and their families at-risk of severe allergic reactions to food, medications, and insect bites. Its product includes Neffy, a low-dose intranasal epinephrine nasal spray. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in San Diego, California.
