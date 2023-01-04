Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC Grows Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 201.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,033 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,039 shares during the period. Tesla comprises approximately 0.9% of Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $3,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Tesla by 164.3% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 37 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 916.7% during the second quarter. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 61 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 48.8% during the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 64 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 142.9% during the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 68 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Down 12.2 %

Tesla stock opened at $108.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $341.35 billion, a PE ratio of 33.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.02. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.64 and a 12 month high of $402.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $231.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $21.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.96 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 14.95%. The business’s revenue was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Global Equities Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Tesla from $235.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer downgraded Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. TheStreet downgraded Tesla from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Tesla from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $237.23.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Elon Musk sold 9,650,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.58, for a total value of $2,012,797,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 455,467,432 shares in the company, valued at $95,001,396,966.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Elon Musk sold 9,650,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.58, for a total value of $2,012,797,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 455,467,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,001,396,966.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total value of $1,233,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at $7,550,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,169,081 shares of company stock worth $4,492,157,178 over the last three months. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

