Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.00.
AORT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on shares of Artivion from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Artivion from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Artivion from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Artivion from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 26th.
In other Artivion news, CAO Amy Horton sold 3,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.57, for a total transaction of $43,776.82. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 101,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,383,461.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
NYSE AORT opened at $11.77 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.19. The company has a market capitalization of $474.67 million, a PE ratio of -11.32 and a beta of 1.36. Artivion has a 1 year low of $9.64 and a 1 year high of $23.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 5.17 and a quick ratio of 3.59.
Artivion (NYSE:AORT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $76.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.60 million. Artivion had a negative return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 13.21%. As a group, analysts expect that Artivion will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.
About Artivion
Artivion Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. The company offers BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, neurologic, and pulmonary procedures; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and E-vita Open Plus and E-vita Open Neo.
