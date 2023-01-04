Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

AORT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on shares of Artivion from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Artivion from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Artivion from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Artivion from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 26th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Artivion news, CAO Amy Horton sold 3,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.57, for a total transaction of $43,776.82. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 101,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,383,461.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Artivion

Artivion Stock Performance

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Artivion in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Artivion in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Artivion during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Artivion during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Artivion in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 87.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AORT opened at $11.77 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.19. The company has a market capitalization of $474.67 million, a PE ratio of -11.32 and a beta of 1.36. Artivion has a 1 year low of $9.64 and a 1 year high of $23.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 5.17 and a quick ratio of 3.59.

Artivion (NYSE:AORT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $76.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.60 million. Artivion had a negative return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 13.21%. As a group, analysts expect that Artivion will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

About Artivion

Artivion Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. The company offers BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, neurologic, and pulmonary procedures; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and E-vita Open Plus and E-vita Open Neo.

