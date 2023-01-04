Asset Management Corp IL ADV Purchases 281 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Asset Management Corp IL ADV grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Asset Management Corp IL ADV’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. TFG Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 34,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,560,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 304,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,868,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 620,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,873,000 after acquiring an additional 6,563 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benin Management CORP raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 15,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. 67.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

JPM stock opened at $135.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $396.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.13. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $101.28 and a 1 year high of $169.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $132.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.61.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 26.85%. The company had revenue of $32.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.74 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JPM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $117.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.84.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total value of $3,880,031.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,797,447.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Robin Leopold sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total transaction of $250,140.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,380,207.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total value of $3,880,031.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,795 shares in the company, valued at $61,797,447.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 41,964 shares of company stock valued at $4,936,426. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.