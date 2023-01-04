Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Shares Bought by Ronald Blue Trust Inc.

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) by 103.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Assurant were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in Assurant by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Assurant by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 438,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,645,000 after buying an additional 6,675 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Assurant by 285.4% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 59,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,204,000 after buying an additional 43,717 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Assurant in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Assurant by 103.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,600,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.86% of the company’s stock.

Assurant Stock Performance

AIZ opened at $127.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 21.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $126.93 and a 200-day moving average of $149.47. Assurant, Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.01 and a 52-week high of $194.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44.

Assurant Increases Dividend

Assurant ( NYSE:AIZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Assurant had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 3.25%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Assurant, Inc. will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. This is an increase from Assurant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is 48.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AIZ shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Assurant in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Assurant from $220.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Assurant from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $199.00 to $151.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Assurant from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Assurant from $215.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.80.

Assurant Profile

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for mobile devices, consumer electronics, and appliances; vehicle protection and related services; and credit protection and other insurance products.

See Also

