AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Given a £125 Price Target at Barclays

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN – Get Rating) has been given a £125 ($150.60) price target by Barclays in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 8.38% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a £135 ($162.65) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,950 ($83.73) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a £130 ($156.63) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of £114.35 ($137.77).

AZN stock opened at £115.34 ($138.96) on Wednesday. AstraZeneca has a 12 month low of GBX 8,214 ($98.96) and a 12 month high of £115.52 ($139.18). The firm has a market cap of £178.72 billion and a PE ratio of 10,984.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of £109.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of £106.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.97, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

