AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) Price Target Raised to £135 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from £125 ($150.60) to £135 ($162.65) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

AZN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from £120 ($144.58) to £130 ($156.63) in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of AstraZeneca from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of AstraZeneca from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded AstraZeneca from a c rating to an a rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $9,509.78.

NASDAQ:AZN opened at $69.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $214.84 billion, a PE ratio of 103.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. AstraZeneca has a 52-week low of $52.65 and a 52-week high of $71.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.37.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 29.40%. The firm had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that AstraZeneca will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the second quarter worth $331,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 17,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 8,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares during the period. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. 16.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

