Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $6.32

Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.32 and traded as high as $9.83. Asure Software shares last traded at $9.49, with a volume of 97,939 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ASUR. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Asure Software in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Asure Software from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Asure Software to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Asure Software to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Asure Software in a research report on Thursday, December 15th.

Asure Software Stock Up 1.6 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.32. The stock has a market cap of $191.33 million, a P/E ratio of -10.78 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Asure Software ( NASDAQ:ASUR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $21.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.23 million. Asure Software had a negative net margin of 20.21% and a negative return on equity of 0.89%. Equities analysts forecast that Asure Software, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Asure Software in the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Asure Software by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Asure Software by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 26,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Asure Software by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,499 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 4,830 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Asure Software by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

About Asure Software

(Get Rating)

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions the United States. It helps various small and mid-sized businesses to build productive teams to help them stay compliant and allocate resources to grow their business. The company's solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, an integrated cloud-based solution automates regulations associated with payroll and taxes, including wages, benefits, overtime, garnishments, tips, direct deposits, and fair labor standard act, as well as federal, state, and local payroll taxes; Asure (human resource) HR, a cloud-based functionality that handles HR complexities, such as employee self-service that enable employees to access information, pay history, and company documents; and Asure Time & Attendance that provides cost savings and return on investment gains come in the form of strategic use of labor dollars and the elimination of time theft.

See Also

