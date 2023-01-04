Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley downgraded Atlas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Atlas from $14.45 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Atlas Price Performance

Shares of ATCO stock opened at $15.34 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Atlas has a 12 month low of $10.13 and a 12 month high of $16.23. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.87.

Atlas Dividend Announcement

Atlas ( NYSE:ATCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). Atlas had a net margin of 37.73% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The company had revenue of $439.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.82 million. On average, research analysts expect that Atlas will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 20th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 19th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. Atlas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.27%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atlas

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATCO. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its position in Atlas by 430.5% in the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 9,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 7,305 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in Atlas by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 15,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 3,866 shares during the period. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC lifted its holdings in Atlas by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC now owns 195,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after buying an additional 54,500 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Atlas by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 121,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in Atlas in the 2nd quarter worth about $115,000. 68.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Atlas

Atlas Corp. operates as an asset manager and operator of containerships. The company, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships. The company charters its containerships under long-term and fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies.

