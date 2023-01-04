Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Price Target Lowered to $140.00 at Piper Sandler

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $148.00 to $140.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on TEAM. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Atlassian from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Atlassian from $320.00 to $255.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Atlassian from $375.00 to $190.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Atlassian from $325.00 to $250.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Atlassian from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atlassian presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $242.45.

TEAM stock opened at $126.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $32.32 billion, a PE ratio of -142.13 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $194.60. Atlassian has a 52 week low of $113.86 and a 52 week high of $352.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.46. The business had revenue of $807.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $806.42 million. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 71.10% and a negative net margin of 7.60%. Atlassian’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Atlassian will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Atlassian news, CTO Rajeev Bashyam Rajan sold 3,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total value of $359,751.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 114,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,177,270.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Atlassian news, CTO Rajeev Bashyam Rajan sold 3,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total value of $359,751.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 114,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,177,270.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Gene Liu sold 526 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total value of $60,495.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,825,371.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 275,124 shares of company stock worth $42,282,965 in the last quarter. 43.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TEAM. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Atlassian during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in Atlassian by 28.4% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in Atlassian by 270.0% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 259 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Atlassian by 1,623.5% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. 45.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.

