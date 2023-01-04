Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) Price Target Increased to $11.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Rating) (TSE:AUP) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
AUPH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $12.50.
Shares of AUPH opened at $5.94 on Tuesday. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $4.07 and a 1-year high of $22.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.18 and a 200 day moving average of $7.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $844.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.16 and a beta of 0.87.
Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis.
