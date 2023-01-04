Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) Price Target Increased to $11.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Rating) (TSE:AUP) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

AUPH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Shares of AUPH opened at $5.94 on Tuesday. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $4.07 and a 1-year high of $22.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.18 and a 200 day moving average of $7.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $844.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.16 and a beta of 0.87.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bellevue Group AG grew its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,846,457 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,405,000 after purchasing an additional 175,044 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,441,434 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,360,000 after purchasing an additional 53,572 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,827,416 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,624,000 after acquiring an additional 6,677 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 262.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,694,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,207,609 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,081,000 after acquiring an additional 38,652 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.36% of the company’s stock.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis.

