Austin Gold (NYSE:AUST) Stock Price Up 12.9%

Austin Gold Corp. (NYSE:AUST – Get Rating) rose 12.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as 1.09 and last traded at 1.07. Approximately 68,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 406,923 shares. The stock had previously closed at 0.94.
The business has a fifty day moving average price of 0.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of 1.31.
Austin Gold (NYSE:AUST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported 0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.04 by 0.08. As a group, research analysts predict that Austin Gold Corp. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.
Austin Gold Corp., a gold exploration company, focuses on the exploration and evaluation of mineral property interests in Nevada. The company's principal property the Kelly Creek Project with a mix of 6 patented mining claims and 1,600 unpatented mining claims covering an area of 136.8 square kilometers located in the Kelly Creek Basin, in southeastern Humboldt County, Nevada.
