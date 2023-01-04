Austin Gold (NYSE:AUST) Stock Price Up 12.9%

Austin Gold Corp. (NYSE:AUST – Get Rating) rose 12.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as 1.09 and last traded at 1.07. Approximately 68,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 406,923 shares. The stock had previously closed at 0.94.

Austin Gold Trading Up 12.9 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of 0.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of 1.31.

Austin Gold (NYSE:AUST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported 0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.04 by 0.08. As a group, research analysts predict that Austin Gold Corp. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Austin Gold

About Austin Gold

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Austin Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Austin Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Austin Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at about $157,000. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Austin Gold Corp., a gold exploration company, focuses on the exploration and evaluation of mineral property interests in Nevada. The company's principal property the Kelly Creek Project with a mix of 6 patented mining claims and 1,600 unpatented mining claims covering an area of 136.8 square kilometers located in the Kelly Creek Basin, in southeastern Humboldt County, Nevada.

