Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Director Betsy Rafael Sells 309 Shares of Stock

Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.96, for a total value of $59,006.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,433 shares in the company, valued at $1,037,485.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Autodesk Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ ADSK opened at $185.15 on Wednesday. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $163.20 and a twelve month high of $284.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $200.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $199.27. The company has a market capitalization of $39.95 billion, a PE ratio of 65.42, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.
Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The software company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.04). Autodesk had a return on equity of 108.29% and a net margin of 12.64%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. Autodesk’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Autodesk
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Autodesk by 35.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,801 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Autodesk by 351.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,623 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Autodesk by 71.7% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,479 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in Autodesk by 22.2% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 457 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Autodesk by 1.2% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 31,533 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $6,759,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Autodesk from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Autodesk from $270.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Autodesk in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Autodesk in a research report on Friday, September 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $203.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Autodesk from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Autodesk has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.43.
About Autodesk
Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Autodesk (ADSK)
- What’s the Outlook for META Stock in 2023?
- Is First Solar Stock is Flying Too Close to the Sun?
- Can Investors Cash In On PayPal?
- These 3 Tech Stocks Are in for a Happier New Year
- Can Duke Energy Stock Continue Powering Higher?
Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.