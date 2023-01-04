Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Mizuho raised their price target on Avangrid from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Avangrid from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Avangrid to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avangrid has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.80.

Get Avangrid alerts:

Avangrid Price Performance

NYSE:AGR opened at $43.14 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.78. The stock has a market cap of $16.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.39. Avangrid has a 52 week low of $37.64 and a 52 week high of $51.71.

Avangrid Dividend Announcement

Avangrid ( NYSE:AGR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Avangrid had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 4.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Avangrid will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. Avangrid’s payout ratio is currently 75.86%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avangrid

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avangrid during the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of Avangrid during the first quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avangrid by 208.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 8,751 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avangrid during the first quarter valued at approximately $719,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Avangrid by 90.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after buying an additional 10,271 shares during the period. 11.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avangrid Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates through Networks and Renewables segments. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Avangrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avangrid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.