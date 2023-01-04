AXS De-SPAC ETF (NYSEARCA:DSPC) Trading 2.3% Higher

AXS De-SPAC ETF (NYSEARCA:DSPC – Get Rating) traded up 2.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.15 and last traded at $5.11. 311 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 1,649 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.99.

AXS De-SPAC ETF Trading Up 2.3 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.69.

