B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 (NASDAQ:RILYN) Stock Price Down 0.8%

B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 (NASDAQ:RILYN – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 0.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $21.78 and last traded at $21.78. 8,015 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 14,318 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.96.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.52.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 stock. Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new position in B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 (NASDAQ:RILYN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 454,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,921,000.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for B. Riley Financial Inc. - 6.50 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B. Riley Financial Inc. - 6.50 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.