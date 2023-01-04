B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 (NASDAQ:RILYN) Stock Price Down 0.8%

B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 (NASDAQ:RILYN – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 0.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $21.78 and last traded at $21.78. 8,015 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 14,318 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.96.
B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.52.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 stock. Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new position in B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 (NASDAQ:RILYN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 454,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,921,000.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 (RILYN)
- Is First Solar Stock is Flying Too Close to the Sun?
- What’s the Outlook for META Stock in 2023?
- Can Investors Cash In On PayPal?
- These 3 Tech Stocks Are in for a Happier New Year
- Tyson Foods: Growth and Momentum at a Reasonable Price
Receive News & Ratings for B. Riley Financial Inc. - 6.50 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B. Riley Financial Inc. - 6.50 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.